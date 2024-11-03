AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

Naveed Siddiqui Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are strengthening ties, as another high-level delegation is expected to visit Pakistan this month to bolster barter trade, economic cooperation, and diplomatic relations, sources revealed on Saturday.

Official sources indicated that a high-powered ministerial delegation is likely to arrive this month (in November) to enhance investment, trade, commerce, and diplomatic ties.

However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) declined to comment on the matter.

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Sources informed Business Recorder that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is anticipated to visit Pakistan this month, accompanied by a large delegation.

During a recent weekly briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Pakistan maintains cordial relations with Russia and will inform the media if such a high-level visit is confirmed.

It is worth noting that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin recently participated in the SCO Summit held on October 15-16 in Islamabad, bringing along a delegation of over 100 officials. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister also attended the summit.

In recent months, the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matvienko, along with Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, visited Pakistan, meeting with both civilian and military leadership to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

On the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the premiers of Pakistan and Russia engaged in discussions, focusing on enhancing trade relations.

Taimur Fahad Khan, a research associate and Russian affairs expert at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), highlighted that a recent 55-member Pakistani trade delegation visited Russia, indicating the growing closeness between the two countries.

He mentioned that a high-level Russian delegation is likely to visit in November to further the barter trade agreement already in place between the two nations.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has played a significant role in strengthening Pak-Russia relations.

Khan highlighted that bilateral trade between the two countries crossed the $1 billion mark in December last year, although there remains substantial untapped potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

