Alarming rise in cases of armed robberies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is facing an alarming rise in armed robberies, with four bank and cash van incidents reported during the last week. These crimes have resulted in one fatality left 13 individuals injured, and resulted in the theft of Rs1.8 million. In addition to the robberies, police recorded over 49 cases of theft, including dacoity and street crime, during the same period, resulting in significant losses for the citizens.

The first robbery occurred at Sumbal Police Station, where robbers injured a security guard and stole Rs1.8 million. In another incident, Nauman Arshad was travelling in a cash van to deposit fund in the bank when an unidentified gunman opened fire, injuring him.

At Karachi Company Police Station, a helmet wearing assailant on a motorcycle fatally shot one person and wounded five others before fleeing with a cash bag.

Meanwhile, at the Industrial Area Police Station, armed individuals attacked a security guard on the I/9-3 Service Road. Despite sustaining a leg injury, security guard Mohammad Rafiq successfully defended Rs5.8 million in cash from the attackers.

Over the past week, authorities also reported more than 90 cases of carjacking, including nine stolen cars and 81 motorbikes, as well as two murder cases.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Shezad Town, Sumbal and Ramna police stations.

Similarly, nine cases of auto theft, two cases of street crime, one case of murder and five cases of robbery were reported to the Karachi Company police station, six carjacking incidents and six cases of robbery were registered with Kohsar police station and 10 motorbikes and one car, were stolen, two cases of street crime and one case of robbery were reported to Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, seven auto theft cases, one case of murder as well as four cases of theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station as well as auto thieves stole three motorbikes and one car and four cases of robbery were reported to Sumbal police station.

