AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Alarming rise in cases of armed robberies in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is facing an alarming rise in armed robberies, with four bank and cash van incidents reported during the last week. These crimes have resulted in one fatality left 13 individuals injured, and resulted in the theft of Rs1.8 million. In addition to the robberies, police recorded over 49 cases of theft, including dacoity and street crime, during the same period, resulting in significant losses for the citizens.

The first robbery occurred at Sumbal Police Station, where robbers injured a security guard and stole Rs1.8 million. In another incident, Nauman Arshad was travelling in a cash van to deposit fund in the bank when an unidentified gunman opened fire, injuring him.

At Karachi Company Police Station, a helmet wearing assailant on a motorcycle fatally shot one person and wounded five others before fleeing with a cash bag.

Meanwhile, at the Industrial Area Police Station, armed individuals attacked a security guard on the I/9-3 Service Road. Despite sustaining a leg injury, security guard Mohammad Rafiq successfully defended Rs5.8 million in cash from the attackers.

Over the past week, authorities also reported more than 90 cases of carjacking, including nine stolen cars and 81 motorbikes, as well as two murder cases.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Kohsar, Shezad Town, Sumbal and Ramna police stations.

Similarly, nine cases of auto theft, two cases of street crime, one case of murder and five cases of robbery were reported to the Karachi Company police station, six carjacking incidents and six cases of robbery were registered with Kohsar police station and 10 motorbikes and one car, were stolen, two cases of street crime and one case of robbery were reported to Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, seven auto theft cases, one case of murder as well as four cases of theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station as well as auto thieves stole three motorbikes and one car and four cases of robbery were reported to Sumbal police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad crime dacoity robbery cases robberies theft incidents

Comments

200 characters

Alarming rise in cases of armed robberies in Islamabad

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories