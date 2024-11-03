U-19 Women’s T20: Conquerors to take on Strikers in final today

LAHORE: Komal Khan-led Conquerors will take on Zoofishan Ayyaz’ Strikers in the final of the U-19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Sunday.

The winner of the tournament will take away the winning prize of PKR 0.5 million, while the runners-up will have to settle with PKR 0.3 million.

The five-team T20 tournament saw Conquerors clinching the top position after remaining unbeaten in the tournament, while Strikers, who have managed four wins out of eight games, edged past Challengers on net run-rate to finish second on the points table and qualified for the final. Invincible finished fourth after three wins, while Stars with one win ended up at the bottom of the table.

Conquerors’ captain and right-handed batter Komal, is leading the batting charts with 203 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 125.31, which included highest of 97. Conquerors side will also have the services of Samiya Afsar and Ravail Farhan; both batters are positioned at number two and three, respectively in the batting charts, scoring 173 and 130 runs, respectively.

In the bowling charts, Conquerors’ right-arm fast Minahil Javaid has bagged 12 wickets; joint-second most, from eight outings at an economy rate of 3.43.

