ATC adjourns hearing of Swati's post-arrest bail pleas

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati's post-arrest bail pleas in eight cases till November 4 due to the absence of the prosecutor.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing due to the non-availability of the record and the absence of the prosecutor, Raja Naveed.

Swati’s lawyer Sohail Khan advocate appeared before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 4. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 31 terminated the physical remand of Swati in eight cases and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter.

