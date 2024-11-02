BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 1, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt sets 33.58Mt wheat target
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure
Read here for details.
- Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 7.2% in October 2024
Read here for details.
- 5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion
Read here for details.
- UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 31% YoY to $1.5bn in October 2024
Read here for details.
- ECC approves Rs2.94bn grant for purchase of 2 e-passport, 6 desktop personalisation systems
Read here for details.
- National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards
Read here for details.
Comments