ECC approves Rs2.94bn grant for purchase of 2 e-passport, 6 desktop personalisation systems

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved on Friday a Rs2.94 billion grant for the purchase of two e-passport personalisation systems and six desktop personalisation machines for “uninterrupted and smooth” official business of the Director General Immigration & Passports, a statement from the Finance Division read.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the ECC of the cabinet on Friday, where the committee approved the Technical Supplementary Grant proposed by the Ministry of Interior.

The development came a day after the government abolished a condition that passport could only be issued from the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in whose jurisdiction the permanent or temporary address of the applicant, as recorded in the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

As per the new policy, now citizens can apply for issuance of passport from any district.

In May this year, Pakistani passport offices in Karachi and Lahore also began round-the-clock operations to alleviate the burden on existing passport offices and reduce waiting times for applicants.

The arrival of new machines is expected to strengthen operations at the passport department.

During the meeting on Friday, the ECC also approved a proposal of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives for transfer of Rs30 billion budgeted for FY2024-25 under the “Flood Response Emergency Housing Project”, to Finance Division as Technical Supplementary Grant for onward release to Government of Sindh as per Finance Division’s release strategy for development budget and after authorisation by the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.

It also considered a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research for allocation of domestic and imported wheat stocks of PASSCO among wheat-deficient agencies/regions for Food Year 2024-25.

“The ECC discussed the issue threadbare and decided that domestic and imported wheat would be allocated and released by PASSCO based on allocation ratio decided by ECC on 1st February 2024, till full disposal of imported wheat stock, and all seven wheat-deficit agencies/regions would lift the wheat as per their committed demand during the Food Year 2024-25,” the statement said.

The ECC however directed that the wheat to be picked up by agencies/regions be tested beforehand for purpose of quality and fitness for consumption.

ECC allows additional export of 500,000 MT of surplus sugar

The committee considered and approved a proposal from the Ministry of Interior for grant of a Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs252.711 million against the same amount surrendered by the Ministry of Housing and Works, for allocation to Capital Development Authority to ensure uninterrupted provision of civic services at the Prime Minister’s Office (Public), Prime Minister’s Office Internal and Prime Minister’s Staff Colony.

The ECC further approved a grant to the tune of Rs1.8 billion to the Ministry of Defence for overhaul of engines of two VVIP aircraft being utilised for state duties with the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.