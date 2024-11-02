PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s not Aleem Khan’s fault

“Yet another feather in the cap.”

“Mine, yours or Harry’s?”

“Harry’s?”

“Isn’t that the expression, Tom, Dick, and Harry?”

“Well as long as I am not Dick, which in the colloquial English language also refers to…”

“Yes I know but did you know that there is a Tom, Dick, and Harry mountain in the US state of Oregon – it’s about a 2-mile long volcanic mountain……”

“I didn’t know that. Anyway, I propose conferring another feather in the cap of the Privatization Chair Aleem Khan for the PIA bidding this Thursday.”

“Don’t be facetious, he at least got the one bid in — as a real estate tycoon himself, he automatically reached out to others in his circle of real estate tycoons….”

“What did one real estate tycoon making a bid to purchase a state owned entity when he did not have the cash say to another?”

“I don’t know, what?”

“Can the payment be adjusted in land!”

“The land value as dictated by the Federal Board of Revenue or land value as noted by the buyer?”

“Complications, complications in the Land of the Pure. Anyway it’s not Aleem Khan’s fault I reckon, the work that Fawad Hasan Fawad (FHF) as the caretaker claimed to have….”

“Whatever FHF did or did not do the fault lies with the present set up for not undertaking due diligence and, need I remind you, the GPS (Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi) was Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization – quite a few steps above the real estate tycoons – the buyer, the chair of the Privatisation Commission, FHF…”

“For your information, GPS does not, I repeat does not wear any feathers in his many, many, caps.”

“I thought the correct expression was feather in his hat and not cap – and before you ask the difference between the two, a hat has a full brim and is shaped like a crown while a cap may just have a visor and a soft crown.”

“Both items are used in the expression interchangeably – an achievement or honour that one can be proud of; but anyway, after being subjected to GPS for decades we now know that he collects hats/caps and not feathers – that’s for….for….”

“I believe they confer that in the military!”

“I am silenced.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024