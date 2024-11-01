AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-01

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Administration (NEA) of China is said to have shown willingness, in principal, to establish an ad hoc working group to facilitate discussion on conversion of three imported coal-fired power plants to local coal, well-informed sources in the PPIB told Business Recorder.

This update was shared with the Power Division which is finalizing sectoral plan to support Government of Pakistan’s (GoP’s) effort to move out of the low growth trap.

According to sources, Chinese side will be represented by officials from NEA’s department of International Cooperation, its Planning Department, and Chinese enterprises involved in the operations of power plants in Pakistan.

PowerChina keen to convert imported coal plants to local coal ones

Moreover, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has constituted a Committee under Additional Secretary-1, to coordinate with IPPs and stakeholders for joint feasibility studies on converting plants to Thar coal, assess coal transportation logistics, review and finalize studies, and provide recommendations and an implementation plan for conversion.

On supply of local coal to Lucky and Jamshoro, PPIB stated that Financial Close (FC) for mine expansion (phase-III) of Thar Block by SECMC is under process which is expected by the end of 2024.

As reported by SECMC Commercial Operation Date (COD) of phase-III is expected in March 2025 after which coal will be supplied LEPCL. Moreover, with regard to coal supply to Jamshoro power plant, SECMC, K-Electric and GHCL are in a better position to provide current status.

PPIB further stated that execution of coal supply agreement between SECMC and Jamshoro pertains to SECMC and Government of Sindh.

The sources said, Finance Ministry is also in discussions with the local banks to finance conversion of three imported coal plants to local coal and in this regard two or three meetings have been held at the Ministry of Finance.

In another meeting at PPIB, it was disclosed that initial study was conducted by M/s Fichtner of Germany which supported conversion of plants from imported coal to local Thar coal.

According to sources, Pakistani team indicated that CAPEX for conversion of power plants and expansion of mines can be financed by local banks and will not affect status of Chinese/current lenders exposure. It was further noted that Railway line for transportation of coal from Thar is already under construction and will be ready before conversion of projects on local coal.

“Conversion to local coal will improve dispatch, increase revenue for power plants, while reducing tariff for the consumers from Rs 16.4 per unit to Rs 7.03, Rs11.40 per unit for CHHGC, Port Qasim and Sahiwal, respectively,” the sources quoted Pakistani officials as saying.

The government estimates also suggest that forex savings up to $892 million will be available for IPPs dividend repatriation and debt repayments and resolve liquidity problems to a certain extent; besides conversion will help make Pakistan’s power sector financially sustainable.

The Chinese side argued that conversion of imported coal-based power plants to local coal, ie, Thar was thoroughly discussed in the eighth EPEP meeting held on May 15-17, 2024. They argued that while conversion is quite meaningful and can fix a number of relevant issues including Forex savings and reduction in tariff but it also involves many aspects including technical adaptation. Chinese side offered the following remarks “conversion has posed many concerns to the Chinese entities as Thar coal may pose problems to the equipment of Chinese existing plants.”

Chinese side maintained that there is huge gap between estimates given by Fichtner (consultant) and the estimates worked out by the project sponsors. Chinese enterprises will have to adopt appropriate technology to use Thar coal and get approvals from China side stakeholders as it would be a complex process.

The sources said, Chinese side further stated that it had raised concerns in 2017, during second EPEP meeting, with respect to coal transportation and transmission line, etc. China side stated that though they have raised many questions on coal conversion, yet they hope that it will go successfully.

The leader of the Chinese delegation suggested that NEA accommodate the concerns of both sides in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs Power Division Chinese power plants coal power plants Thar coal Chinese enterprises coal fired power plants NEA imported coal fired project National Energy Administration Conversion of power plants to coal

Comments

200 characters

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories