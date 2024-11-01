Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

ISLAMABAD: Following an alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) cases in the country within past three months, the federal government and provincial governments have decided to jointly review and monitor the situation across the country.

In this connection, Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations visited the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and held a meeting with the chief secretary KPK along with Inspector General (IG) Police KPK.

The meeting reviewed the recently-held three-day polio eradication campaign as well as the performance of KPK’s Health Department and security situation. This high-level visit was prompted by seven new polio cases in the province, including two in Kohat. With five cases involving zero-dose children and several linked to injection neuritis, the visit underscored the critical need for targeted interventions in high-risk areas to reach unreached children.

Yet another poliovirus case reported in Nowshera

The meeting reiterated the commitment to address shortcomings including improving vaccination, ensuring every child aged five vaccinated with polio does and ensure fool proof security to the polio workers especially in remote areas.

According to Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP), the country on 30 October 2024 registered 43rd case in a child from Chagai District of Balochistan. This is the first polio case from Chagai and the 43rd case from Pakistan at large this year. So far, 22 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, seven from KPK, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

It was instructed to go for each and every polio case on serology. The officials called for serology tests on new polio cases to verify vaccination status and ensure the integrity of finger marking. Emphasising accountability, they reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against fake finger marking, with firm measures against any violations.

This oversight visit reaffirms the commitment of federal and provincial leadership to eradicating polio in KPK by prioritising strategic enhancements in human resources, setting realistic goals, and fostering inter-agency collaboration—critical steps in overcoming persistent challenges, particularly in high-priority areas such as Kohat.

PM Shehbaz vows polio eradication from Pakistan as toll reaches 41 in 2024

Despite eight rounds of Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIAs) since October 2023, virus transmission continues in Kohat, suggesting significant gaps in the district’s campaign strategy, as typically three high-quality rounds are sufficient to halt transmission.

Kohat, along with the districts of Karak, Hangu, Kurram, and Orakzai, forms a single epidemiological block, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to maintain consistent campaign quality across the division.

Security challenges further complicate efforts, as certain areas remain difficult to access, requiring the commissioner to lead collaborative security planning with deputy commissioners, district police officers, district health officers (DHOs), and law enforcement agencies to ensure safe access for vaccinators.

This oversight visit reaffirms the commitment of federal and provincial leadership to eradicating polio in KPK by prioritising strategic enhancements in human resources, setting realistic goals, and fostering inter-agency collaboration—critical steps in overcoming persistent challenges, particularly in high-priority areas like Kohat.

According to PPEP, in 2024 Balochistan has reported 22 poliovirus cases, of which, six cases have been reported in district Qilla Abdullah, three in Quetta, two apiece in districts, Chaman, Zhob and Pishin while district Dera Bugti, Chagi, Jhal Magsi, Killah Saifullah, Kharan, Noshki and Loralai reported one case respectively.

Sindh reported a total of 12 cases, of which, two each in Keamari Karachi, Jacobabad and Hyderabad while district Malir Karachi, Sanghar, Sujawal, Karachi East, Shikarpur and Mirpur Khas reported one case respectively. In KPK, two cases were detected is district Kohat while DI Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat Nowshera and Mohmand districts reported one case each. One case each was detected in Islamabad Capital Territory and District Chakwal of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024