AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-01

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad-based property developers have expressed grave concern over Federal Board of Revenue’s upward revision of property valuation rates across 56 cities, effective from November 1, 2024.

According to President of the Islamabad Developer Association and former President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, the said revision is anticipated to have a detrimental impact on Pakistan’s real estate landscape and could potentially lead to further capital flight. It is crucial to note that the real estate industry serves as a driving force for approximately 60 allied sectors, and this decision may have severe consequences for these sectors as well.

He emphasized that while the intention behind this move may be to satisfy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reduce the fiscal deficit, which currently stands at a concerning 6% of Pakistan’s GDP amounting to Rs.7 trillion, it is essential to engage with the business community before implementing such significant decisions.

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

A potential solution could be to expand and diversify the tax base, rather than imposing additional taxes on those already burdened by various forms of taxation. “It is imperative that all stakeholders are involved when making choices that directly affect the business environment,” he stated. “We caution the government that these policies could have profoundly negative repercussions for businesses, potentially destabilizing an already fragile economic situation.”

It is imperative to maintain business confidence in the face of policy changes. Given the current economic climate, disruptions in the business sector must be avoided, especially considering the cessation of wealth circulation due to the introduction of FED and the increase in capital gains tax to 15% this year.

Pakistan’s tax policy on real estate has had a negative impact, leading to capital flight as countries like the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia offer lower tax rates and better returns in real estate investments.

In the Dubai real estate market, Pakistani investors have made a significant contribution, amounting to USD 11 billion, positioning them as the second largest group of investors in the United Arab Emirates, he said.

Furthermore, there is a significant trust deficit between the business community and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) due to pending sales tax adjustment refunds amounting to billions of rupees. In addition, imposing double taxes on late filers and non-filers acts as a deterrent and discourages others from joining the tax system.

The business community opines that ongoing dialogue with the FBR is essential to strike a balance between achieving revenue targets and ensuring sustained growth and stability in the real estate sector. Failure to consider their input may result in the diversion of capital away from productive sectors of the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR business community Property valuation rates Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Islamabad based property developers property valuation

Comments

200 characters

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories