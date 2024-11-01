Establishment of industries in Karachi: Sindh to support vanaspati manufacturers: Dharejo

KARACHI: The Sindh government has committed to providing comprehensive support to vanaspati manufacturers to establish industries in Karachi.

Speaking at the general body meeting of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikram Dharejo, emphasized the government’s efforts to foster industrial growth through infrastructure development and improved utility services.

“The establishment of industrial zones has already been initiated, and ensuring security and a business-friendly environment for industrialists is a top priority,” said Dharejo during the event.

Minister Dharejo praised Sheikh Umar Rehan for his leadership, noting that many of his proposals during his tenure at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) had been implemented, benefiting the business community.

He assured attendees that the Sindh government is committed to resolving key challenges, such as infrastructure development and water scarcity, on a priority basis to facilitate industrial investment.

“The manufacturers from Punjab and KP have shown significant interest in setting up industries in Karachi, and we will ensure they receive the necessary support,” Dharejo added, emphasizing that the government under Chief Minister Sindh is working towards creating a favourable business environment.

PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan expressed gratitude to the Sindh minister for his participation and highlighted the growing interest among manufacturers in investing in Karachi’s industrial zones. “Several of our members have already established industries in Sindh, and with better infrastructure and affordable utility facilities, we can further boost investment,” he said.

Rehan acknowledged the government’s efforts to manage the impact of global palm oil price hikes, stressing that PVMA aims to minimize the burden on consumers.

However, he urged the government to reduce taxes and duties to enable the industry to provide edible oils and ghee at more affordable prices.

Rehan also announced PVMA’s intent to engage with the finance minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ghee and oil at reasonable prices. He emphasized the need to streamline the supply chain and reduce production costs, suggesting that tax exemptions granted to FATA/PATA regions should be reconsidered to avoid economic distortions.

“If global edible oil prices stabilize, we will be able to offer further relief to consumers,” Rehan assured, adding that the PVMA will continue to set prices with the purchasing power of the public in mind.

The PVMA meeting saw the participation of several key industry figures, including Senior Vice Chairman PVMA Asjad Arif, Vice Chairman Khalid Islam, Masood Parvez, Basit Ikram, Mian Naveed, Awais Karni, Hamid Ali Malik, Samin Jan, Kynat Raza, Hamid Waheed, Ahmed Ghulam Hussain and other manufacturers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

