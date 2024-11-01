Punjab Assembly Speaker meets Governor

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed the overall situation of the country. Both expressed their determination to work together for the constitutional stability of the country, and the development of Punjab province.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said political stability in the country was vital to the economic development of the country. He said that as coalition partner Pakistan Peoples’ Party believed in strengthening the government for political and economic stability in the country. He said that the challenges faced by the country could be overcome with the supremacy of democracy and rule of law.

The governor further said that the welfare of the people and provision of basic facilities to them is a priority. He said that all parties should forget their differences and work for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor Punjab extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community living in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali.

He said that Diwali, the festival of lights, is a symbol of victory of light over darkness and hope over despair. The governor Punjab said that our Hindu and other minority communities are working side by side with their Muslim brothers and sisters for the development of the country. He said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all minorities enjoyed equal rights and religious freedom. He prayed that may this festival foster strong bonds of unity and brotherhood among people of all religions in the country.

