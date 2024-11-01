AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Punjab Assembly Speaker meets Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Nov, 2024 07:42am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed the overall situation of the country. Both expressed their determination to work together for the constitutional stability of the country, and the development of Punjab province.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said political stability in the country was vital to the economic development of the country. He said that as coalition partner Pakistan Peoples’ Party believed in strengthening the government for political and economic stability in the country. He said that the challenges faced by the country could be overcome with the supremacy of democracy and rule of law.

The governor further said that the welfare of the people and provision of basic facilities to them is a priority. He said that all parties should forget their differences and work for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor Punjab extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community living in Pakistan on the occasion of Diwali.

He said that Diwali, the festival of lights, is a symbol of victory of light over darkness and hope over despair. The governor Punjab said that our Hindu and other minority communities are working side by side with their Muslim brothers and sisters for the development of the country. He said that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a Pakistan where all minorities enjoyed equal rights and religious freedom. He prayed that may this festival foster strong bonds of unity and brotherhood among people of all religions in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Sardar Saleem Haider Khan constitutional stability

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Assembly Speaker meets Governor

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories