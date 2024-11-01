CM for launching Journalist Housing Foundation Phase-II

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the information ministry to take steps to launch the Journalists Housing Scheme Phase-II at the earliest.

During a meeting with Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari on Thursday, the CM directed the authorities concerned in the information department to complete all necessary work before delivering plots to the journalists.

On this occasion, she said that journalists and the government were indispensable to each other, adding that they were not doing a favour to journalists by giving them plots, it was their right. She highlighted that plots would be given to all journalists on merit after fulfilling the legal requirements. In the meeting, it was disclosed that the information department would invite applications from the members of the Lahore Press Club and other Lahore-based journalists for the plots and in this connection, an advertisement would be published in the next couple of days.

