STOXX 600 logs worst month in a year on earnings

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 slumped over 1% on Thursday, notching the steepest monthly decline in a year, dragged down by bleak corporate earnings and as investors await more clarity on macroeconomic conditions and the US election outcome.

The pan-European main stock index closed 1.2% lower, falling to its lowest level since mid August, with the retail sector leading an overall market decline with a 4% slide.

The STOXX 600 notched a monthly decline of 3.4%, with the technology and real estate sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff this month.

France’s main CAC 40 index was the top monthly laggard among its regional peers.

The nail-biting US presidential election has kept investors on their toes. The potential for higher tariffs and increased defence budgets could deal a blow to an already struggling European economy in case of a Donald Trump win.

Some caution also emerged after a higher-than-expected rise in eurozone inflation in October and scope for a further pick-up in coming months, bolstering the case for caution in European Central Bank monetary policy easing. This follows a 25 bps interest-rate cut this month.

“This (inflation data), together with better-than-expected GDP readings across the bloc, should be enough to kill off risks that the ECB cuts rates by 50 bps in December,” according to Nick Rees, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

“Underlying price pressures continue to ease, which should be enough to see a succession of 25-bp cuts over coming meetings.” Earnings have also failed to excite investors, with industries such as heavyweight luxury companies, automakers and brewers, among others, hurt by anaemic Chinese demand.

Technology stocks were among the worst-hit, with sentiment towards the sector declining further after quarterly reports from US tech giants Meta Platforms and Microsoft .

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer maker, slumped 6% after reporting third-quarter profits, revenues and volumes behind forecasts.

Lender BNP Paribas fell 4.2% as third-quarter results from its investment banking division, lower-than-expected capital buffers and weaker-than-expected sales in Belgium disappointed investors.