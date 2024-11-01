AGL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 121.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
DFML 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
DGKC 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
FFL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
HUBC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
OGDC 172.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 142.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.75%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
SEARL 65.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.84%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TREET 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 50.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.49%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,509 Increased By 26.4 (0.28%)
BR30 28,436 Increased By 64.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 89,173 Increased By 206.4 (0.23%)
KSE30 27,775 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.19%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-01

STOXX 600 logs worst month in a year on earnings

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:36am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 slumped over 1% on Thursday, notching the steepest monthly decline in a year, dragged down by bleak corporate earnings and as investors await more clarity on macroeconomic conditions and the US election outcome.

The pan-European main stock index closed 1.2% lower, falling to its lowest level since mid August, with the retail sector leading an overall market decline with a 4% slide.

The STOXX 600 notched a monthly decline of 3.4%, with the technology and real estate sectors bearing the brunt of a selloff this month.

France’s main CAC 40 index was the top monthly laggard among its regional peers.

The nail-biting US presidential election has kept investors on their toes. The potential for higher tariffs and increased defence budgets could deal a blow to an already struggling European economy in case of a Donald Trump win.

Some caution also emerged after a higher-than-expected rise in eurozone inflation in October and scope for a further pick-up in coming months, bolstering the case for caution in European Central Bank monetary policy easing. This follows a 25 bps interest-rate cut this month.

“This (inflation data), together with better-than-expected GDP readings across the bloc, should be enough to kill off risks that the ECB cuts rates by 50 bps in December,” according to Nick Rees, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

“Underlying price pressures continue to ease, which should be enough to see a succession of 25-bp cuts over coming meetings.” Earnings have also failed to excite investors, with industries such as heavyweight luxury companies, automakers and brewers, among others, hurt by anaemic Chinese demand.

Technology stocks were among the worst-hit, with sentiment towards the sector declining further after quarterly reports from US tech giants Meta Platforms and Microsoft .

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer maker, slumped 6% after reporting third-quarter profits, revenues and volumes behind forecasts.

Lender BNP Paribas fell 4.2% as third-quarter results from its investment banking division, lower-than-expected capital buffers and weaker-than-expected sales in Belgium disappointed investors.

Europe stocks European STOXX 600 CAC 40 index

Comments

200 characters

STOXX 600 logs worst month in a year on earnings

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Read more stories