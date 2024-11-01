AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-01

‘President Xi’s shared prosperity model’

Qamar Bashir Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

This is apropos three letters to Editor titled “President Xi’s shared prosperity model” carried by the newspaper in recent days. President Xi, fully aware of the US’s efforts to place roadblocks to slow and ultimately halt China’s vision of shared global prosperity, remained undeterred.

Maintaining his composure, he continued to pursue peaceful diplomacy with all nations, including the U.S. and its allies, grounded in a firm belief that his sincere intentions and dedication to shared prosperity would ultimately prevail. Without fanfare or lofty claims, President Xi not only ensured that China became an effective and active member of existing regional and international organizations but also initiated new ones to advance China’s vision of shared prosperity and growth.

Under President Xi’s leadership, China is an effective and productive member of over 100 international and regional organizations. China became a founding member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to create a viable alternative to Western-led financial institutions.

He uplifted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to foster regional connectivity in Central Asia and encouraged collaborations in infrastructure, IT, and agriculture. China is one of the largest shareholders of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank and contributes to global financial stability.

China actively participates in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to promote economic, political, and cultural collaboration among emerging economies. China joined Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which includes 15 countries across the Asia-Pacific, enhancing trade relations within the region. China has expanded its naval capabilities, notably in the South China Sea, to ensure peace and stability in the region.

President Xi is pursuing a pragmatic policy toward the U.S. and its allies; rather than responding with antagonism, his philosophy emphasizes relationship-building with the U.S. and Europe. His approach is rooted in cooperation, mutual respect, and shared prosperity, underscoring non-conflict, respect for core interests, and win-win collaboration.

Xi advocates for peaceful coexistence and views economic interdependence as a stabilizing force, positioning China as a committed partner on global issues like climate change, health, and trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

