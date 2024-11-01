FWO – Leading in Nation Building

Prologue, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) began its historic journey from 31 October 1966, with the construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) - the one and only road link between Pakistan and China. KKH at times has been attributed to as the "8th Wonder of the World" because of its phenomenal altitude that traverses the mountain ranges at heights above 4000 meters. During the last 57 years, FWO has progressed leaps and bounds; hence, considered one of the largest civil engineering firms of Pakistan, contributing immensely in nation building.

As a progressive development firm, FWO is committed to improve country's infrastructure and has accomplished numerous mega projects in challenging environments such as China - Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road network in Southern Balochistan, various important projects in areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan, as well.

FWO has steadily grown, accumulating diverse technical experiences, financial muscle and corporate strategies to become a national indomitable outfit that has undertaken the construction of bridges, roads, tunnels, airfields, railway lines, and dams with irrigation setups, all across Pakistan. The dedication accompanied by sophisticated technology and machinery has enabled FWO to be trusted as the first choice of any client. Beyond the frontiers, the organization has also successfully undertaken construction projects in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Liberia (under the UN) and UAE.

The organization always remains committed to vision and mission with integrity and honesty and feels proud to cultivate the culture of quality works. Although the engagement of FWO on mostly civil engineering projects signifies its role in peace, but with the same spirit, it has contributed in natural calamities / disaster like situations as well. FWO has always promptly responded to all calamities and natural disasters, may it be earthquakes, seasonal floods, glacier avalanches and land sliding. With a sublime track record, FWO looks forward to greater challenges and stands better equipped and organized than ever before to meet them. An exemplar of its remarkable efficiency and resolve, FWO constructed Pakistan's first ever prefabricated state of the art hospital, Isolation Hospital and Infection Treatment Centre (IHITC) to deal with infectious diseases, which was constructed in record time frame of just forty days, despite complete Covid lockdown in the country.

As Pakistan braces for the challenges of a new decade of development followed by scarce natural resources and adverse geostrategic environment, it needs national strategic organizations that can be relied upon for reach, resilience, competitiveness and cost-effective solutions. In recent years, FWO has established itself as the foremost strategic organization, known for its remarkable engineering accomplishments. By introducing new trends in tunnelling mining, tourism and information technology, FWO is surely the most relied upon organization in Pakistan.

FWO has successfully ventured into laying electricity transmission lines, set up water desalination plants, constructed branded and modular Main Service Areas on motorways, undertook vertical construction using 6D Building Information Modelling (BIM), established the Tunnelling Institute of Pakistan, developed full mineral exploration capability through its subsidiary company Degan Exploration Works and is currently in the process of implementing Video Tolling and Intelligent Transportation System across all motorways of Pakistan. FWO is actively constructing mega projects like the Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Jaggran-II Hydropower Project, which will generate significant hydroelectric power, extend the lifespan of existing dams.

FWO's tremendous journey of 57 years is backed by its small but dedicated workforce which has demonstrated its competence in various domains of infrastructure development. In achievements of goals and targets, FWO has sacrificed more than 1300 workforce for the national cause.

Landmark Projects

Karakoram Highway (N35)

Karakoram Highway opened a passage between Pakistan and China. This not only opened the way but gathered people of scattered valleys in a common pursuit of peaceful trade within and outside the region. Karakoram Highway known to be as Eighth Wonder of the World by virtue of its unusual engineering and geological significance.

Makran Coastal Highway (N10)

Makran Coastal Highway is a project of vital National interest, generating enormous economic activities in the region and paved way to create employment opportunities. Highway is a segment of greater Gwadar plan aimed to facilitate, bridge and develop various sectors of economy. Provides a safe, convenient and affordable trade transit route to Afghanistan, China and Land-locked countries of Central Asia.

Jaglot-Skardu Road (S1)

Improvement and up-gradation of Jaglot - Skardu Road has reduced travel time between Jaglot and Skardu from 8 to 3 hours only. The route is not only significant for the development of the tourism industry but also used by the armed forces to reach borders.

Gwadar - Turbat - Hoshab Road (M8)

M-8 Motorway reflects the vision of the progressive Balochistan. It is the first motorway of the province which will connect Gwadar with Indus Highway.

Tunnels, Swat Motorway

Construction of Swat Expressway has become a transformative step for the province, generating tremendous benefits for its people and contributing towards development of the region.

Nahqi Tunnel, Mohmand Agency

The project encompasses construction of tunnel and access roads through dangerous gradient of Nahqi mountains on Ghallanai-Mamad Ghat Road. Mohmand Agency is known for its high quality marble deposits. Tunnel bypasses 6 kilometers long road section having extremely repellent geometric design hindering smooth transportation of marble.

HH Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Bridge, Swat

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Bridge (Old Shamozai bridge) over River Swat was inaugurated in April 2013.

Gomal Zam Dam

The multipurpose project is intended to boost development in the remote area of South Waziristan District by enhancing irrigation, controlling the flash floods and producing electricity. Gomal Zam Dam completed in 2016, generates 17.4 MW electricity with a 1.14 MAF water storage capacity, it irrigates 163,086 acres through a 462-kilometer canal network, serving as the largest dam in the region.

Lahore - Sialkot Motorway (M11)

Lahore - Sialkot motorway established a World class Intelligence Transportation System which is direct and high-speed road link between Lahore and Sialkot which runs parallel to GT Road.

Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

The Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Project, initiated in 2018 and completed in a remarkable 10 months in 2019, entailed expanding the Gurdwara compound across 800 acres to accommodate more pilgrims. The project prioritized the preservation of historical sites and architectural integrity, respecting the Sikh community's heritage.

Border Sustenance Market, Mand

Former PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi jointly inaugurated the Mand Border Sustenance Market, constructed by FWO at the border crossing point on 18 May 2023. The market will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross border trade, fostering economy growth and opening up new avenues for local business.

132 KV Transmission Line, Panjgur - Nag - Basima - Naal

Current Pursuits

FWO is specialized in numerous engineering sectors including Infrastructure Works, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Information Technology, Tourism, Technical Education and Corporate Social Responsibility, under which, so many significant projects are being accomplished across Pakistan.

OTHER ONGOING PROJECTS

Diamer - Basha Dam, Gilgit Baltistan

This is a Joint Venture between FWO and Power China. Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a concreted-filled gravity dam situated in Gilgit Baltistan which was commenced on August 2020. It aims to produce 4500 megawatts of electricity through hydro-power generation which will extend the life of Tarbela Dam located downstream by 35 years. It will help controlling flood damage by the River Indus downstream during high floods. Moreover, it has created plenty of jobs for local people and ultimately contribute in enhancement of local livelihood. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Kurram Tangi Dam, North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The project is a component of the Federal Govt least-cost energy generation water storage development strategy. The strategy aims at improving the ratio of Hydel Electricity in the system to provide relief to the people in addition to developing water storage capacity for agriculture in the country.

Jaggran - II Hydropower Project, Azad Jammu & Kashmir

Hydropower project, located near Line of Control, was started in October 2016 and will be completed by 2023. 48 megawatt energy will be added to the national grid after completion. FWO is providing number of jobs and improving the living standards of locals.

Islamabad Expressway Project

Islamabad Expressway Project provides signal free link between Punjab and Islamabad. Project includes construction of Korang River Bridge, Railway Bridge and widening of existing roads.

Sialkot - Kharian Motorway

69 kilometer long Sialkot - Kharian motorway, planned to be constructed as a 4 lane access controlled facility will create numerous economic and social benefits, reducing travel time between industrial city Sialkot and Islamabad. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Gujranwala Lahore Dual Carriageway

The Gujranwala Lahore Dual Carriageway links Lahore to Gujranwala via Sialkot Motorway. This 15 kms long road with numerous bridges and structures to provide fastest mode of travelling.

Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop

The southern loop of Lahore Ring Road connects residential areas like Bahria Town and NFC-2, to Allama Iqbal International Airport. Additionally, it provides direct access from N-5 to the airport and Lahore Sialkot Motorway. The southern loop of Lahore Ring Road serves to alleviate urban traffic congestion, improving transportation within the city.

Rawalpindi Ring Road

RRR spans from Grand Truck (G.T) Road to the Motorway, encompassing a distance of 38.3 Km, from Baanth (GT Rd) to Thalian Interchange. It contains five interchanges: Baanth, Chakbeli Road, Khasala (Adyala Road), Chakri Road and Thalian Interchange (on the M-2 Islamabad - Lahore Motorway). It will significantly enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time, benefitting both commuters and businesses in Rawalpindi. Economic zones will be developed around the Ring Road providing a boost to economy and creating job and business opportunities.

Hanzel Hydro Power Project

The Hanzel Hydropower Project, initiated in 2021. This Project will assist to mitigate existing electricity shortage for Gilgit Baltistan. It aims to produce 20 megawatts of power. It will foster socio-economic development in the region.

NEW VENTURES

Green Pakistan Initiative

Pakistan government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and its subsidiary, FWO, is driving the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan Bahawalpur district. This project focuses on cultivating millions of previously uncultivated acres, using modern irrigation methods to bolster food security and advance towards a greener, more prosperous future.

Tunnelling

FWO is one of the largest and leading inland organizations with capabilities for tunnel design and construction.

The project of designing, constructing and operating the Swat motorway twin-tube tunnels is a shining achievement. Currently, our dedicated teams are committed to delivering excellence at Diamer Bhasha Dam, Jaggran-II Hydro Power Project, Hanzel Hydro Power Project, and Tangir Hydro Power Project.

To promote the culture of tunnelling in the country, especially urban tunnelling for the development of sustainable infrastructure, FWO took the initiative and established the Tunnelling Institute of Pakistan (TIP) in the heart of the capital city.

TIP is the 6th of its kind facility in the world, a state-of-the-art facility center of excellence for R&D and local capacity building in the field of tunnelling, BIM, and UAV-based land surveying.

Mining

MEDO, a FWO subsidiary has achieved complete exploration and mining capabilities in base metals and dimension stones. MEDO possesses the capability of mineral exploration, open-pit mining, beneficiation, heap leaching and a complete range of laboratory testing services with highly qualified & experienced staff as well as state-of-the-art Geophysical, Geological & Drilling equipment.

Tourism

FWO constructed and operationalized several Marco Polo Resorts in prime locations situated in Northern and Southern parts of Pakistan. FWO has identified potential locations for resorts and other tourist attractions, further promoting tourism sector while strengthening the economy.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

FWO has always fulfilled its Corporate Social Responsibilities with full determination and festivity.

