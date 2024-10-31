AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.28%)
AIRLINK 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.79%)
BOP 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.38%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.07%)
DGKC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.1%)
FCCL 32.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.46%)
HUBC 103.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
NBP 60.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-7.37%)
OGDC 171.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-1.52%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 141.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.77%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
PTC 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.78%)
SEARL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TREET 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.49%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,493 Decreased By -108.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 28,321 Decreased By -252 (-0.88%)
KSE100 89,233 Decreased By -1054 (-1.17%)
KSE30 27,886 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.61%)
Oct 31, 2024
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire hopes

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 02:08pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s prime minister expressed hope on Wednesday that a ceasefire deal with Israel would be announced within days as Israel’s public broadcaster published what it said was a draft agreement providing for an initial 60-day truce.

The push for a ceasefire for Lebanon is taking place alongside a similar diplomatic drive to end hostilities in Gaza. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index gained 0.2%, with ACWA Power Company advancing 3.9% and aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group up 0.2%.

Riyadh Air, the kingdom’s newest airline, said on Wednesday it had placed an order for 60 Airbus narrowbody A321-family jets as it prepares to start operations in 2025.

Dubai’s main share index edged 0.1% higher, with Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp rising 2.4%.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.4%, led by a 1.9% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings; geopolitics weigh

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - extended a rally from Wednesday, helped by US fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude and gasoline inventories.

Manufacturing activity in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, expanded in October for the first time in six months, suggesting that stimulus measures are having an effect.

In Abu Dhabi, the stock index eased 0.2%.

Gulf stocks

