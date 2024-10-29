AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings; geopolitics weigh

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 07:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as a slew of corporate earnings lifted investor sentiment, although regional tensions limited gains.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.4% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 3.1% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Elsewhere, Mobile Telecommunications Saudi Arabia, known as Zain KSA, added 0.4% following a rise in quarterly net profit.

Separately, the kingdom’s investment minister said on Tuesday the number of companies in the kingdom with a regional headquarters had reached 540, ahead of a 2030 target of 500.

In Abu Dhabi, the index closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.4% increase in diversified holding firm Borouge.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1%, with toll operator Salik Co rising 1.3%, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp putting on 1.8%.

Gulf markets rise as Iran plays down Israel’s strikes

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose more than 1%, reversing some of the previous session’s 6% tumble, as a U.S. plan to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) provided some support, though wider concerns about weaker future demand growth exerted pressure.

The Qatari index gained 0.8%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank climbing 1.1%, while petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rose 0.7% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in Commercial International Bank.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    added 0.1% to 12,062
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.1% to 9,312
 DUBAI           advanced 1% to 4,583
 QATAR           gained 0.8% to 10,591
 EGYPT           lost 0.5% to 30,620
 BAHRAIN         added 0.3% to 2,017
 OMAN            lost 0.6% to 4,766
 KUWAIT          finished flat at 7,611
---------------------------------------
