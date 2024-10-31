AGL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.17%)
AIRLINK 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.67%)
DFML 41.41 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.83%)
DGKC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.47%)
FFBL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 104.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.82%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
NBP 61.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-5.85%)
OGDC 173.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 24.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 143.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
SEARL 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.98%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.28%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,605 Increased By 4 (0.04%)
BR30 28,660 Increased By 87 (0.3%)
KSE100 90,278 Decreased By -9 (-0.01%)
KSE30 28,220 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.43%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bidding process for PIA privatisation set to take place today with one potential buyer in limelight

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 11:35am

Bidding for the privatisation of flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be held today (Thursday) at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad, a statement from the Privatisation Commission said on Thursday.

The bids will be submitted at 1:30pm and opened at 6:30pm.

The entire privatisation process will strictly adhere to regulatory guidelines and legal requirements, reported Business Recorder earlier.

However, new conditions from potential buyers have surfaced, particularly, concerning the airline’s employees.

A total of six groups had been shortlisted to bid for shares in PIA including Airblue Ltd., Arif Habib Corporation Ltd., Air Arabia’s Fly Jinnah, Y.B. Holdings Pvt., Pak Ethanol Pvt. and real estate consortium Blue World City.

However, Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that the government received only one bid out of a total of six groups for a stake in the national carrier as other consortiums stayed away from one of the country’s major privatisation attempts.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Blue World City, a Pakistani real estate development company, was the sole bidder for a stake in the country’s flag carrier.

Saad Nazir, Chairman of Blue World City, confirmed to Reuters in a text message that his company is the only one to enter the final bidding process, though he declined to disclose the earnest money it had submitted.

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

Blue World City has a consortium that includes Blue World Aviation and IRIS Communication Limited. The group is also looking into acquiring operations of the Islamabad International Airport which the government is looking to outsource.

Islamabad has previously said it was putting on the block a stake of between 51% and 100% in the debt-ridden airline as part of reforms urged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with which it has an ongoing 37-month, $7-billion bailout.

However, after much delay, during a time when potential bidders raised several concerns over various features of the privatisation, the process will take place amid strict scrutiny.

PIA PIACL IMF Program IMF and Pakistan PIA privatisation PIA sell off privatisation process PIA bidding Blue World City BIDDING

Comments

200 characters

Bidding process for PIA privatisation set to take place today with one potential buyer in limelight

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

Read more stories