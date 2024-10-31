AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
Safe-haven gold on track for best month in seven

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 10:58am

Gold prices climbed to a record high on Thursday and were headed for their best month in seven on safe-haven demand ahead of the US presidential election, while investors awaited US inflation report for clues on the interest rate path.

Spot gold was steady at $2,786.89 per ounce, as of 0254 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,790.15 earlier in the session. Prices have firmed 6% for the month so far. US gold futures dipped 0.1% to $2,797.80.

The Nov. 5 US election has entered its crucial final phase, with opinion polls indicating a close fight to call a winner between Republican former US President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Rise in gold looks a lot like one of the Trump trades, or effectively a hedge against greater deficit spending in the United States,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Investors’ focus will be on core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due at 1230 GMT.

The September core PCE price index is expected to have increased 0.3%, following August’s 0.1% gain.

“Traders want to buy gold whether it rises or falls, and that has kept retracements small and consolidations tight.

And its trend seems poised to continue higher should PCE inflation come in at 0.2% m/m or less,“ said Matt Simpson, senior analyst at City Index.

US weekly jobless claims, due later in the day, and payrolls report on Friday are also on radar. Traders see a 96% chance that the Fed will deliver a quarter-point reduction in short-term borrowing costs next week.

Gold prices hover near record peak

Bullion is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical uncertainties and thrives in a low interest rate environment.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.68 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,008.68, and palladium fell 0.6% to $1,141.00. All three metals were on track for a monthly gain.

Manufacturing activity in key metals consumer China expanded in October for the first time in six months, an official factory survey showed, supporting policymakers’ optimism that recent fresh stimulus will get the economy back on track.

