Climate change-related threats: Speakers for effective regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at an international conference, while calling for effective regional cooperation to deal with climate change-related threats have underlined the need for more political will to substantially engage on these issues having serious implications worldwide.

Speaking at International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) hosted by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on the concluding day of the conference, they voiced concerns over the limited attention on affected regions especially, less-developed world and developing world which have minimum contribution in carbon emissions and are facing worst impacts.

They further said that mountain regions across the Himalayans, Karakorum and Hindu Kush globally receive marginal climate change. The participants urged international communities to actively advocate for dedicated resources to address the specific climate impacts on mountainous areas.

The event brought together 55 international delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region, including representatives from China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Key stakeholders from global humanitarian organisations, UN agencies, and local government departments also attended.

Participants from member countries presented updates and positions for the ongoing INSARAG Governance Review, while the Asia-Pacific (AP) Regional Group conducted an After Action Review (AAR) of the Turkiye response. This review aimed to refine emergency preparedness and response standards in the region. A comprehensive regional work plan was also developed, focusing on mapping hazards, commitments, and resources to address future risks effectively.

Further discussions led to key agreements, including Asia-Pacific’s ongoing contributions to the INSARAG Guidelines 2026, ensuring regional insights are integral to the development process. The group expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by Pakistan in hosting this pivotal conference, which underscored the country’s significant role in strengthening regional disaster preparedness.

The conference concluded with the Asia-Pacific Group formally welcoming Japan as the INSARAG Asia-Pacific regional Chair for 2025. Tokyo will host the next regional conference in August 2025, while South Korea has been invited to consider hosting the 2026 INSARAG Global Meeting.

At the conclusion of the event, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik distributed participation certificates to attendees, commending their engagement and commitment to strengthening regional resilience efforts.

Participants also visited the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) at NDMA HQs, where the participants were briefed about facility’s capabilities in development of early warning (DEW), Anticipatory Actions (AAs), collaborations with humanitarian partners and risk communication to inform and prepare the public for potential emergencies and disasters.

The INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Conference 2024 marked a milestone in regional disaster response collaboration, reinforcing the shared commitment to resilience-building and disaster preparedness among Asia-Pacific nations.

This year, on 17 January 2024, the NDMA assumed the chair of INSARAG, reinforcing its leadership role in regional disaster management efforts.

INSARAG is a global network dedicated to enhancing international disaster response, strengthening preparedness through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) practices. INSARAG sets global standards to ensure teams are fully equipped for action during disasters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024