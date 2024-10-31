Progress on airport outsourcing plan reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee on Airports Outsourcing, focusing on the ongoing technical evaluation of bids by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

During the meeting, Dar reviewed the progress on technical assessments and directed relevant authorities to ensure the bidding process is conducted transparently and efficiently.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the importance of meeting the November 7 deadline to finalise the outsourcing process, a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and services at Pakistan's airports.

The outsourcing initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to attract foreign investment and modernise key infrastructure sectors.

