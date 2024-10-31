Petition against 26th constitutional amendment as objection case: CJ LHC asks petitioner to furnish details of similar matter pending before SC

LAHORE: The Chief Justice Lahore High Court on Wednesday hearing a petition against the 26th constitutional amendment as an objection case asked the petitioner to furnish details of a similar matter pending before the Supreme Court.

The registrar office had raised an objection to the maintainability of the petition.

The Chief Justice observed that the 26th amendment had already been challenged before the Supreme Court. She said it would not be appropriate for the high court to proceed with the matter without knowing the status of the petition filed before the apex court.

The Chief Justice adjourned the hearing for a date to be fixed after submission of the required details by the petitioner.

The petitioner a bar member Nazir Ahmed Chaudhry contended that the amendment does not align with the preamble of the Constitution and violates principle of an independent judiciary.

He argued that preventing a Supreme Court judge or bench from hearing cases undermines judicial independence.

He pleaded that monitoring and issuing instructions to high court judges by the parliamentary committee would obstruct judicial independence.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act 2024 for being unconstitutional.

