Attack on Justice Isa in London: Authorities ordered to block CNICs, passports of attackers

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in London, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered to block the computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport of the attackers.

Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on the former chief justice and the vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commission in London.

Naqvi directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to take swift action to identify the attackers using available video footage.

He confirmed that legal action would be initiated against the assailants, including the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) in Pakistan.

The minister announced that the attackers’ ID cards and passports would be blocked, and he indicated that a proposal for the revocation of their citizenship would be sent to the cabinet for approval.

He emphasised that such attacks would not be tolerated, asserting that the assault on the High Commission’s vehicle is a serious incident that warrants a strong response.

Naqvi also raised concerns about the lack of security provided to Qazi Faez Isa, given that he had been receiving threats.

He stressed the importance of ensuring adequate protection for individuals facing such risks.

