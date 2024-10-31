AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Attack on Justice Isa in London: Authorities ordered to block CNICs, passports of attackers

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in London, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered to block the computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport of the attackers.

Naqvi has strongly condemned the attack on the former chief justice and the vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commission in London.

Naqvi directed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to take swift action to identify the attackers using available video footage.

He confirmed that legal action would be initiated against the assailants, including the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) in Pakistan.

The minister announced that the attackers’ ID cards and passports would be blocked, and he indicated that a proposal for the revocation of their citizenship would be sent to the cabinet for approval.

He emphasised that such attacks would not be tolerated, asserting that the assault on the High Commission’s vehicle is a serious incident that warrants a strong response.

Naqvi also raised concerns about the lack of security provided to Qazi Faez Isa, given that he had been receiving threats.

He stressed the importance of ensuring adequate protection for individuals facing such risks.

