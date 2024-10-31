PARTLY FACETIOUS: The challenge of conspiracy theories

“Interesting!” “Please stop, I am sick and tired of conspiracy theories, so let it be.” “Well, we do need to discuss the balance of power.”

“In the Land of the Pure there is no balance, there is the main power source, which allows connections of limited power supply to some outlets, and in some instances the realisation that the supply has been switched off takes a bit of time to filter down…”

“Hey we are a nation used to load shedding, so if you switch off the main supply it’s not as if we are not used to it.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway, what about power talks to power?”

“That’s a work in progress – you first need a notification to declare yourself a power to then be able to talk to the main switch so to speak.”

“You are bad. Anyway I just want to know whether The Third Wife, out of jail and resident in Peshawar, has been released due to a deal?”

“If I recall, she was also accused of making a deal when she was under house arrest in Bani Gala, a much better environment than any jail…”

“Notwithstanding the Harpic factor that made her ill!”

“Don’t be facetious anyway yes I agree The Third Wife’s conspiracy theories all end up with being given Harpic and murder attempts against The Man Who Must Remain…”

“She is a housewife after all, and Harpic is available to…”

“Shush anyway, at the time she was under house arrest The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless instructed her to insist on being relocated to Adiala jail.”

“Yep, but the question is does she have as much influence over him as before he was incarcerated or whether that influence has waned since their inhabiting different cells in jail.”

“I am not sure of that, but Gandapur certainly thinks so and…”

“Are you being facetious?”

“Hey, one must find levity in one’s life, especially in the Land of the Pure – makes time pass more easily.”

“I reckon that’s the case globally, especially if finances are tight, taxes are high, and…”

“As the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless used to say, don’t freak out…”

“I heard his views have changed a bit since, anyway the current mantra is; don’t lose hope.”

“Good one that.”

