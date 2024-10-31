AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-31

18 Park Residence: groundbreaking ceremony held in Lahore

Press Release Published 31 Oct, 2024 07:17am

LAHORE: A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the launch of 18 Park Residence, a pioneering residential development by Alif Holdings located on Main Canal Road, near Bahria Town Lahore, featuring private pools in every apartment. Spanning an area of 4 kanals and set to rise 17 stories, this ambitious project introduces a new concept of urban living, promising a vibrant community of over 215 apartments.

The construction is expected to be completed within 3.5 years, bringing a fresh, modern housing option to a prime location with easy access to the Ring Road and Motorway.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Saljouk, Director of Finance & Development at Alif Holdings said, “We have designed 18 Park Residence to be budget-friendly without compromising on quality. With prices starting from Rs 11.5 million, our vision is to create a space where middle-class families can access high-quality living.

Each apartment is thoughtfully crafted to provide a spacious and sophisticated environment, complete with modern fixtures and finishes that combine style and functionality.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

