Sindh PA discusses Chikungunya, other challenges

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday spotlighted the urgent public issues, from crumbling roads and Chikungunya outbreaks to high burial fees and LPG-related fatalities, urging immediate government action.

During the sitting members placed various attention-drawing notices regarding the public importance with MQM’s Muhammad Maaz Mehboob highlighting the poor road infrastructure in his constituency. He observed that even emergency funds have not been used, and the Super Market road is also in a terrible shape.

Responding to this, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Qasim Siraj Soomro said that repair work on the identified roads is ongoing and will be completed within a month. These roads have been included in World Bank-funded projects by the Sindh government.

MQM’s Sikandar Khatoon brought up the widespread issue of Chikungunya in Sindh and questioned what the government is doing to control it. She noted that the test for Chikungunya is costly, and there is a lack of awareness campaigns in the province.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Nida Khuhro explained that Chikungunya is mosquito-borne and is not transmitted between humans. The virus duration lasts from two to seven days. She added that they conduct tests through Chikungunya antibodies, advice patients to rest, and recommend preventive measures like wearing long sleeves to avoid mosquito bites. The government is carrying out fumigation in various places and will conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, with no compromise on cleanliness. She claimed that no deaths have been reported from Chikungunya so far.

However, former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani countered her claim, telling the house that a young man in his constituency recently died due to this disease, calling it a dangerous virus.

MQM’s Jamal Ahmed, in his notice, expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of cemeteries in Karachi, pointing out that the absence of new cemeteries and the need to display official grave rates. He complained about contractor “mafias” in various cemeteries are charging up to Rs150,000 per grave, making it too expensive for the poor. He added that some cemeteries lack walls, where illegal activities, like drug sales, take place.

Qasim Siraj Soomro explained that with the growing population, the demand for burial space has increased. The official fee set by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for a grave is only Rs300, with Rs14,000 going to the caretaker for maintenance. He mentioned that the matter of new cemeteries is under consideration by the Sindh cabinet.

MQM’s Adil Askari highlighted a recent incident in his constituency where two people died due to LPG gas issues. He noted that while regulatory compliance is strict in other countries, enforcement in Pakistan remains weak.

Sindh Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar acknowledged the tragic incident in Hyderabad and mentioned that SSPs and DCs in all districts have been notified to take immediate measures to prevent such accidents. He informed that an FIR has been filed against the owner of a shop in Federal B Area, and in an earlier incident in Korangi, the SSP was removed. The minister urged the legislators to take a stand and assist in closing down such shops.

Sindh Home Minister warned of further gas shortages and risks during winter, especially from low-quality cylinders used in restaurants.

MQM’s Faisal Rafiq emphasized the need for a pedestrian bridge outside Islamia College, citing traffic issues and accidents involving students. He urged for the bridge’s construction soon.

Qasim Siraj Soomro assured that efforts are underway to construct the bridge within the year to alleviate difficulties for students and the public alike.

