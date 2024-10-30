AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Google parent climbs on earnings but S&P 500 edges lower

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2024 08:21pm

NEW YORK: Google parent Alphabet surged early Wednesday following strong earnings while the broader market edged lower after solid US economic data.

Shares of Alphabet climbed 6.7 percent after the company reported a hefty increase in revenues powered by strong performance from its advertising business and cloud services.

But the broader market retreated slightly.

About 10 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 crept down 0.1 percent to 5,824.77.

US stocks dip after mixed earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped less than 0.1 percent to 42,217.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 18,700.31.

The US economy expanded at an annual rate of 2.8 percent in the July-September period, helped by consumption and government spending although slowing from the second quarter’s 3.0 percent pace, according to US data.

Meanwhile, private sector employment rose by 233,000 this month, payroll firm ADP said, easily topping analyst expectations in a further sign of the strong labor market.

Among individual companies, Caterpillar dropped 4.3 percent after reporting a four percent fall in revenues in the third quarter.

Super Micro slumped more than 30 percent as Ernst & Young resigned as accountants after raising questions about the company’s “commitment to integrity and ethical values,” according to a securities filling.

Super Micro is a provider of accelerated computing platforms whose customers include Nvidia and other chip companies.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

200 characters

Google parent climbs on earnings but S&P 500 edges lower

Additional MoUs: Saudi Arabia, Pakistan enhance scope of partnership to $2.8bn

Finance ministry sees Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October 2024

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Smog beset Pakistan megacity curbs rickshaws, restaurants

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

Read more stories