AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.94%)
AIRLINK 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.15%)
DFML 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.57%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
FFBL 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.71%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.8%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.88%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.4%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 143.47 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (2.66%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
PTC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SEARL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.51%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 37.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
TPLP 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.52%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,588 Decreased By -108 (-1.11%)
BR30 28,594 Decreased By -289.9 (-1%)
KSE100 90,427 Decreased By -436.8 (-0.48%)
KSE30 28,391 Decreased By -164.2 (-0.57%)
Sports

De Zorzi out for 177 as S. Africa power to 527-6 against Bangladesh

AFP Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 02:39pm

CHITTAGONG: Tony de Zorzi’s commanding innings ended on 177 Wednesday as South Africa piled up 527-6 at tea against Bangladesh on day two of the second and final Test.

Wiaan Mulder, on 78, and Senuran Muthusamy, with 47, were batting at the break in Chattogram in a partnership of 104.

Ryan Rickelton was the only batsman to fall in the second session when he edged a Nahid Rana delivery shaping away from his body to the wicketkeeper, departing for 12.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam pegged back the visitors in the morning with three wickets in three overs.

He flattened David Bedingham’s leg stump to end a 116-run stand for the third wicket with De Zorzi with the score on 386.

Bedingham departed after a brisk 59 off 78 balls that contained two fours and four sixes.

His wicket prompted a mini-collapse as De Zorzi swiped across the line and was trapped lbw by Taijul to leave South Africa 391-4.

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who made a century in the first Test win in Mirpur, lasted just three balls before being out without adding to the score, also leg before.

It gave Taijul his second five-wicket haul of the series.

De Zorzi had resumed on 141 out of South Africa’s first-day 307-2 after they won the toss and opted to bat on a pitch offering little help to the bowlers.

De Zorzi, Stubbs tons steer S. Africa to 307-2 against Bangladesh

Having scored his maiden Test century on day one he soon brought up his first 150 off 235 balls with an 11th four. In all, the opener scored four sixes and 12 fours in his 269-ball knock.

Tristan Stubbs also struck a maiden Test century on Tuesday before departing for 106.

South Africa won the opening Test inside four days with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada taking 6-46 in the second innings.

Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won only two with seven drawn.

