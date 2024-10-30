AGL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
Global Handwashing Day marked

Recorder Report Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 07:31am

LAHORE: With the theme – “Why are clean hands still important,” Global Handwashing Day-2024, was marked here on Tuesday with a resolve to continue efforts for promoting handwashing culture for achieving the goal of healthy society.

In this regard, WaterAid Pakistan held an event in which speakers underscored the vital importance of hand hygiene in preventing diseases and safeguarding public health. They emphasized the ongoing necessity for handwashing practices in homes, schools, communities and workplaces.

The event drew key stakeholders, government representatives, community leaders and policymakers, to deliberate on sustainable hygiene solutions and address existing challenges in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure. The proceedings included a presentation of WaterAid’s Health Budget & Expenditure Analysis Study, which highlighted the need for strategic investments in WASH services to ensure sustainable access to essential hygiene facilities.

The event was attended by Amir Hayat Hiraj, Zeeshan Anwar Awan, Chief (UD/Development Authorities) Planning & Development Board, Government of Punjab, Zohaib Butt, DG Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Iftikhar Thakur, renowned actor, MD, WASA Rawalpindi, Saleem Ashraf.

The session concluded with an address by MPA Kanwal Liaquat, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection and Climate Change, Punjab, who emphasised “On behalf of the Punjab government, I reaffirm our commitment to advancing the WASH mandate and ensuring that all stakeholders work together.”

In his closing remarks, Mian Muhammad Junaid, Country Director at WaterAid Pakistan, emphasized, “Clean hands are not just a practice, but a powerful tool in safeguarding public health. Our commitment remains to collaborate with partners and communities to ensure sustainable hygiene solutions that protect the most vulnerable among us.” He also extended his gratitude to all stakeholders for their ongoing support in advancing hygiene and public health.

Public health Global Handwashing Day WaterAid Pakistan

