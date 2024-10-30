KE removes over 1,800 illegal connections

KARACHI: K-Electric, in collaboration with the law-enforcement agencies, conducted operations against electricity thieves and the kunda mafia in Saddar and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas.

In Saddar, the power utility removed 1,325 illegal connections (kundas) weighing a total of 1,135kg, contributing to theft of over 300,000 units of electricity per month. During the operation, 262 cases of electricity theft were identified, and 505 connections of defaulters were removed, while eight FIRs were filed. In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 500 illegal kundas, weighing 2,000kg, were removed, which were stealing 1.1 million units of electricity per month.

