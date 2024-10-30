Sangjani prison van attack case: ATC grants bail to 86 suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Tuesday, granted bail to 86 suspects, including two members of the provincial assembly (MPAs), of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Sangjani police prison van attack case.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, approved post-arrest bail pleas of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs including Anwer Zeb and Liaqat, 34 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and 42 employees of rescue 1122.

The same court on October 28 sent them to jail on judicial remand. PTI lawyers, Ansar Kiyani, Murtaza Turi, and Mirza Asim Baig appeared before the court.

