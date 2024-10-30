AGL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
DFML 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
DGKC 86.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
FFBL 67.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.35%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
MLCF 38.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 178.70 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.59%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
PPL 144.70 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.54%)
PRL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
SEARL 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.92%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TREET 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 9,741 Increased By 45.2 (0.47%)
BR30 29,105 Increased By 221.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 91,268 Increased By 404.3 (0.44%)
KSE30 28,672 Increased By 116.7 (0.41%)
World Print 2024-10-30

UNRWA ban could kill more children in Gaza, UNICEF says

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 06:32am

GENEVA: Israel’s decision to ban the UN relief agency UNRWA could result in the deaths of more children and represent a form of collective punishment for Gazans if fully implemented, UN agencies said on Tuesday.

A law passed by Israel on Monday to ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency from operating inside Israel has raised concerns about its ability to provide relief in Gaza after over a year of war. The agency, which employs thousands of people in Gaza, provides nearly the entire population of the coastal enclave with basic supplies and needs access through Israel.

“If UNRWA is unable to operate, it’ll likely see the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” said UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, who has worked extensively in Gaza since the Oct. 7 war began. “So a decision such as this suddenly means that a new way has been found to kill children.”

Palestinian health authorities’ data show that over 13,300 children whose identities have been confirmed have been killed in the Gaza war. Many more are believed to have died from diseases due to a collapsing medical system and food and water shortages.

Gaza UNICEF UNRWA

