BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 29, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 30 Oct, 2024 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

Read here for details.

  • ‘AI is more than a trend,’ PM Shehbaz says as he addresses investment moot in Riyadh

Read here for details.

  • Aramco launches its first fuel station in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Climate and disaster resilience: ADB approves $500mn loan to support Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Read here for details.

  • Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

