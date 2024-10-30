BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 29, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA
- ‘AI is more than a trend,’ PM Shehbaz says as he addresses investment moot in Riyadh
- Aramco launches its first fuel station in Pakistan
- Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR
- Climate and disaster resilience: ADB approves $500mn loan to support Pakistan
- Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept
- Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864
- Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz
