Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

The United States has said that the Joe Biden administration will respond to the letter by 60 Congresspersons seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, in due course.

“We’ve received it and will respond in due course to the members,” US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this while answering a question during his weekly press briefing.

Last week, more than 60 members of the US House of Representatives wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to pressure Islamabad to release Imran.

The congressmen stressed that efforts should be made to also secure release of other political prisoners in Pakistan.

In their letter, the lawmakers belonging to the Democratic party urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in the US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” they wrote.

They also asked the US embassy officials to visit Imran in Adiala Jail.

The former prime minister has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in several criminal case ahead of the February 8 elections.

Meanwhile, Miller was asked about the US deputy assistant secretary’s meetings with Pakistani officials and whether Biden administration had a role in the release of Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi and his sisters.

“All I will say about that is that the deputy assistant secretary in that meeting emphasized the important role of human rights, support for a vibrant civil society, and strong democratic institutions play in our comprehensive U.S.-Pakistan relationship,” the US spokesperson replied.

Last week, Bushra was released from Adiala Jail after nearly nine months, on bail in the Toshakhana case.

Similarly, on Friday, Imran’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khanum, were released from Jhelum Jail after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad granted bail to them.

Aleema and Uzma were arrested earlier this month in a protest by the PTI against a constitutional amendment package proposed by the government, which later sailed through both the houses in the parliament and became the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024.