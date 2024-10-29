Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

Pakistan on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“This latest step is yet another Israeli violation of international law and the UN Charter. Preventing UNRWA from carrying out its vital tasks is a manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after Israeli authorities confiscated the land in occupied East Jerusalem where Unrwa headquarters is located. Israel plans to build 1,440 settlement units, which are illegal under international law, on the site.

The FO called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable for its actions and ensure the unimpeded operations of UNRWA, in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949.

“The international community also needs to step in to end Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza,” it said.

The Foreign Office also reiterated Islamabad’s demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

“Sustainable peace in the region cannot be possible without the Palestinian people exercising their inalienable right to self-determination; and the creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it added.

Despite the global condemnation of its genocide and war crimes, Israel continues its brutal crimes against Palestine with full impunity.

On Tuesday, at least 93 Palestinians were killed and missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Medics said at least 20 children were among the dead.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them,” the territory’s health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll from Israel’s air and ground onslaught in Gaza has exceeded 43,000, the Gaza health ministry said.