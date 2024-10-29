AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2024

Pakistan on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“This latest step is yet another Israeli violation of international law and the UN Charter. Preventing UNRWA from carrying out its vital tasks is a manifestation of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny the much-needed humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The statement came shortly after Israeli authorities confiscated the land in occupied East Jerusalem where Unrwa headquarters is located. Israel plans to build 1,440 settlement units, which are illegal under international law, on the site.

The FO called on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold Israel accountable for its actions and ensure the unimpeded operations of UNRWA, in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949.

“The international community also needs to step in to end Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza,” it said.

The Foreign Office also reiterated Islamabad’s demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and for the provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

“Sustainable peace in the region cannot be possible without the Palestinian people exercising their inalienable right to self-determination; and the creation of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it added.

Despite the global condemnation of its genocide and war crimes, Israel continues its brutal crimes against Palestine with full impunity.

On Tuesday, at least 93 Palestinians were killed and missing and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Medics said at least 20 children were among the dead.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them,” the territory’s health ministry said in a statement.

The death toll from Israel’s air and ground onslaught in Gaza has exceeded 43,000, the Gaza health ministry said.

Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war UNRWA Palestine refugees

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA

US voices concern on ‘horrifying’ Israeli strike in Gaza that killed children

‘AI is more than a trend,’ PM Shehbaz says as he addresses investment moot in Riyadh

Climate and disaster resilience: ADB approves $500mn loan to support Pakistan

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Nowshera reports Pakistan’s 42nd polio case for 2024

Aramco launches its first fuel station in Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR

Read more stories