Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2024 07:50pm

Pakistan and Russia Tuesday affirmed their dedication to bolstering collaboration in security and defence domains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

According to the ISPR, the meeting discussed regional security and matters of mutual interest, including enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen traditional defence ties with Russia.

The Russian Deputy Minister of Defence commended the Pakistan Army’s achievements in combating terrorism and highlighted the importance of a unified, cooperative approach among the global community to counter extremism.

In a separate meeting, Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin also met with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu today in Islamabad.

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

The focus of the meeting remained on strengthening military cooperation and industrial collaboration between the two sides while exploring new avenues to strengthen existing ties through joint military exercises and technical support.

Colonel General Aleksandr V. Fomin commended the recent impressive advancements in the Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership, the ISPR said.

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister reiterated his resolve to play his role in further consolidating the existing collaborative defence partnership with Pakistan through military-to-military cooperation and technical support for PAF equipment.

