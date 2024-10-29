PTI decides to become part of judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday formally decided to join the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) – a national commission for the appointment of superior court judges – with nominated members to be selected from both houses of parliament.

A meeting of party’s political committee which was held here with PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja in the chair, said that the party will join the panel for the appointment of judges.

The committee confirmed that the PTI has agreed to nominate members from the opposition benches to represent the party in the JCP.

It stated that the political committee was briefed that the commission would serve as a long-term body, with the two opposition members’ roles considered crucial in its decision-making.

The PTI political committee, unanimously, approved this recommendation, which will be forwarded to the core committee for endorsement.

However, the final approval rests with PTI founder Imran Khan, the statement added. The meeting included a comprehensive briefing on the National Assembly speaker’s letter regarding the opposition’s nomination of two members to the JCP. The meeting said that the responsibilities of the 13-member judicial commission have been expanded.

The commission will now appoint judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Federal Shariat Court. Additionally, it will monitor the performance of high court judges and compile their annual performance reports. The judicial commission is also authorised to propose suitable names for High Court judges.

