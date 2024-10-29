Gold prices lower

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a fall on Monday after the global rates receded below $2, 750 per ounce, traders said.

Gold lost Rs900 to settle at Rs283, 400 per tola and Rs771 to $242, 970 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

International gold bullion prices declined by $9 to reach $2, 739 per ounce while silver was trading at $34 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 350 per tola and Rs2, 872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

