KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that polio vaccine hesitancy and refusals remain major challenges for polio eradication efforts in the country, particularly in Sindh Karachi and Hyderabad many parents refuse to allow their children to receive the oral polio vaccine (OPV).

He said this while launching the polio eradication campaign along with his cabinet members at SMB Fatima Jinnah School Garden, West. The provincial minister Syed Sardar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Zulfiqar Shah, and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, were accompanied by the CM and administered OPV to children under the age of five during the event.

Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Coordinator EOC Irshad Ali Sodhar, WHO Director Polio EMRO Region Dr. Hamid Jafery, WHO Polio Country Head Dr. Zainul Abideen

and others attended the meeting.

Murad Shah said that in the week-long campaign, from October 28 to November 3rd, 2024, 10.6 million children under the age of five across 30 districts of Sindh would be provided with oral polio vaccine (OPV) to protect against the debilitating disease. Additionally, 9.5 million children aged 6 months to 5 years will receive Vitamin A

supplements to boost their immunity.

Murad Shah said that Vaccine hesitancy and refusals present significant obstacles to polio eradication initiatives in Pakistan. In Sindh, particularly in the cities of Karachi and Hyderabad, a considerable number of parents are reluctant to permit their children to receive the oral polio vaccine (OPV). He added that the challenge is particularly severe in Karachi, where refusals account for 85 per cent of all refusals documented

in Sindh.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that his government has begun the deployment of government support teams, and engagement of parliamentarians, local council committees, and UC-level local bodies to support efforts. He added that the communications network of social mobilisers on ground is deputed to improve vaccine uptake and reduce refusals in the polio vaccination campaign in October NIDs.

The CM said that with 41 polio cases reported in Pakistan this year, 12 of which have been in Sindh, the urgency of this campaign cannot be overstated. He added that the presence of positive environmental samples in Karachi and other areas continues to indicate active virus circulation, making this vaccination drive essential to halting the spread of polio.

To meet this challenge, 81,000 frontline workers will be mobilized to go door-to-door, ensuring that every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccine, Murad Shah said and added that approximately 19,000 security personnel will also be deployed to safeguard the polio workers and ensure a smooth campaign.

Murad Shah stressed the importance of repeated vaccination, saying, “Each vaccination round is a crucial step toward building immunity and protecting our children from polio. Parents and caregivers must cooperate with vaccination teams to safeguard their children’s futures.”

The CM urged the parents to welcome the vaccination teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine during every round of the campaign. “Repeated doses are key to strengthening immunity and preventing children from becoming victims of this preventable disease. For those who miss the vaccination during the campaign, the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 is available to provide assistance and information on how to ensure their child receives the vaccine.

