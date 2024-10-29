President Xi’s shared prosperity model

President Xi Jinping, since assuming office, has been a driving force in elevating China to unprecedented heights, not only in the country’s own history but also in the global context. He possesses the qualities of a charismatic, pragmatic, and highly composed leader, rarely seen losing his temper, displaying worry, or revealing any personal anxiety.

His humility and down-to-earth nature are evident in his respectful engagement with world leaders and citizens alike, garnering widespread recognition, respect, and admiration. Unlike other global leaders, President Xi Jinping’s approach emphasizes peaceful development and self-reliance, positioning China as a model of progress rooted in shared prosperity and stability.

His primary focus, however, has been on his own people, who appear to be dearer to him than anything else. Driven by an unwavering commitment and by his belief that a capable, educated, and skilled population is vital for national progress—President Xi Jinping lifted over 100 million citizens out of extreme poverty by 2021, nearly a decade ahead of the UN’s 2030 target through targeted financial aid, agricultural support, and the construction of 1.1 million kilometers of rural roads.

He ensured access to education and healthcare, raised Literacy rates, and slowed school dropout rates with the introduction of nine-year compulsory education, laying a solid foundation for long-term economic independence.

Xi’s dedication to his people extended to redirecting state resources to improve public welfare, providing health insurance coverage for over 95% of the population and expanding pensions for rural and migrant workers. He also fostered economic independence by offering incentives to 20 million small and micro-businesses, enabling sustainable incomes and supporting local economies.

While his focus remained in improving the lives of its people simultaneously, he brought much needed economic growth by unleashing the entrepreneurship qualities of Chinese people and transforming companies and corporations to higher pedestal of growth and development. He transformed them from low-cost manufacturing to high-tech and consumer-driven organizations to meet the growing needs of the domestic population and to cater to the regional and international demands.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024