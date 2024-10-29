Türkiye Health System

TEXT: A healthcare system requires concurrent pursuit of three targets: improving the experience of care, improving the health of population and reducing the cost of health care. Turkish healthcare system is considered to be robust and capable of providing a wide range of medical services to its population. The health system in Türkiye primarily focuses on protecting people’s health and enhance their quality of life. Türkiye is one of the top countries that make significant progress in improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to medical care, enhancing medical education and research, accreditation and certification.

The healthcare system in Türkiye consists of a deeply compose structure. The public hospitals operated by the Ministry of Health, private hospitals and universities are the main actors in the healthcare service in Türkiye. The health system is composed of primary, secondary, and tertiary level of healthcare. Family medicine system is the main component of the primary healthcare services. Public hospitals and private hospitals are the secondary healthcare services. And lastly, research and training hospitals, public university hospitals and private university hospitals are the tertiary healthcare services. Here are some key points about Turkish healthcare system:

Healthcare Infrastructure: Turkish healthcare system has undergone a major transformation regarding wider access to healthcare facilities, and the quality and efficiency through the introduction of Health Transformation Program launched in 2003. Türkiye has a network of modern hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities that provide a wide range of medical services, including preventive care, diagnostics, treatments, and surgeries. It has also invested in improving healthcare infrastructure in both urban and rural areas. The city hospitals scattered in each part of the country serve as an exemplary model as a modern medical complex. 21 of the city hospitals, whose total number is planned to be 33, are actively operating. With their massive number of staff and high-tech facilities, they boost Turkish healthcare capacity at the time of crises like Covid-19 pandemic.

Medical Education and Research: Türkiye has a strong emphasis on medical education and research. The country is home to reputable medical schools and universities that produce skilled healthcare professionals. Turkish medical researchers contribute to scientific advancements in various medical fields. Turkish doctors not only receive these comprehensive trainings, but also receive specialization and residency training after graduating from medical schools. In addition, regulatory bodies play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and competence of medical staff. They establish guidelines, standards, and codes of ethics that healthcare professionals must adhere to. All of these devotions that Türkiye has shown in medical education and research make it unique in the medical field.

Medical Tourism: Türkiye has become a popular destination for medical tourism, attracting patients from other countries for a variety of medical procedures, including cosmetic surgery, dental treatments, and more complex medical interventions. All the above-mentioned characteristics of the Turkish health system actually show why Türkiye is a popular destination in the field of health tourism. In addition, the supervision of health tourism activities by the state also ensures that Türkiye provides seamless healthcare services for international patients. According to Turkish government law, the healthcare provider and the intermediary organizations shall obtain international health tourism authorization certificates by the Ministry of Health in order to operate within the scope of international health tourism. Furthermore, in order to get health tourism authorization certificates the healthcare providers and other organizations shall procure Health Quality Standards being one of the basic building blocks of the Turkish Healthcare Quality System. Health Quality Standards sets are created to cover all institutions and organizations that provide public, private and university health services in Türkiye.

