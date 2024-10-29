Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
SNGPL seeks hike in its average prescribed price

Wasim Iqbal Published 29 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) filed a petition before the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) seeking an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs64.16 per mmbtu for fiscal year 2024-25 from January 1-June 30, 2025.

In its review of estimated revenue requirement/ prescribed price for fiscal year 2024-25, the petitioner has projected shortfall in revenue requirement for the fiscal year at Rs20,582 million including Rs489 million on account of LPG Air Mix project seeking an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs64.16 per mmbtu for the fiscal year.

The petitioner further informed that it has included cost of RLNG diverted volumes to indigenous gas consumers, as part of cost of gas in the light of ECC’s decision ratified by federal cabinet on October 30, 2023. The petitioner has claimed RLNG cost of service at Rs304.27 per mmbtu for the fiscal year.

While, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) argued that projection claimed under cost of gas including RLNG and LPG Air Mix subsidy at Rs702,411 million is not justified.

US$ 30 per mmbtu is shortfall while LPG OGRA notified price is $20.23. LPG Air Mix at over Rs10,000 per mmbtu exceeds cost of petrol and HSD.

