Iran kills four after deadly attack in Sistan-Baluchistan

TEHRAN: Iranian armed forces on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” behind a deadly attack on police the day before in the country’s southeast, Tasnim news agency reported.

Ten police officers were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Pakistani-based Sunni group Jaish al-Adl — Arabic for Army of Justice.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards backed by intelligence forces and police on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” suspected of involvement in a drone strike, Tasnim said, citing the Guards.

“During this operation, four terrorists were killed, some were wounded and escaped and four others were arrested,” it said.