Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-29

Iran kills four after deadly attack in Sistan-Baluchistan

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

TEHRAN: Iranian armed forces on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” behind a deadly attack on police the day before in the country’s southeast, Tasnim news agency reported.

Ten police officers were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan province on Saturday in an attack claimed by the Pakistani-based Sunni group Jaish al-Adl — Arabic for Army of Justice.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards backed by intelligence forces and police on Sunday killed at least four “terrorists” suspected of involvement in a drone strike, Tasnim said, citing the Guards.

“During this operation, four terrorists were killed, some were wounded and escaped and four others were arrested,” it said.

Iran Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Sistan Baluchistan

Comments

200 characters

Iran kills four after deadly attack in Sistan-Baluchistan

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories