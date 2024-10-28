Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
NDMA dispatches relief consignments to Gaza, Lebanon

APP Published 28 Oct, 2024 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on the directives of the Prime Minister, continued to provide humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

On Sunday, the 14th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk , clothes and hygiene kits, a news release said.

The aid was dispatched via flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon.

The send off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by Federal Minister for Maritimes Affair Qaisar Shah and the representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The Minister emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

NDMA Lebanon Gaza relief consignments

