United Insurance, Mobilink Bank team up to introduce ‘climatic shock insurance’

LAHORE: United Insurance Company and Mobilink Microfinance Bank have come together to launch a groundbreaking initiative. This insurance is designed specifically for small and medium-scale farmers and livestock owners in Pakistan.

This collaboration aims to provide essential financial protection against the growing threats posed by climate change, including floods, droughts, and erratic weather patterns

Under this partnership, Mobilink Bank will offer financing solutions, while UIC will ensure coverage for potential losses incurred by farmers and livestock owners due to climate-related disasters.

This initiative is a significant step toward safeguarding the livelihoods of those in the agricultural sector, enabling them to navigate the increasing challenges posed by climate change. United Insurance Company of Pakistan (UIC) is one of the leading insurance providers in the country, offering a wide range of general insurance products to businesses and individuals alike.

With a legacy of trust, financial stability, and innovation, UIC continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s insurance industry, ensuring the financial security of its clients and partners. Executive director Shafqat Ali Goraya and Joint Director marketing Mian Naeem Shahid played a vital role emphasize the importance of this collaboration, highlighting their commitment to enhancing resilience among vulnerable communities in Pakistan.

By providing comprehensive risk management solutions, UIC and Mobilink Bank aim to empower farmers and livestock owners, helping them recover more swiftly from the impacts of climate-induced losses.

