GM foods pose serious risks to public health, export markets, claims agri expert

ISLAMABAD: Genetically Modified (GM) food poses serious risks not only to local consumers but also to the country’s export markets, after contamination was found in consignment.

This was stated by Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

Faraz said seeds designed to thrive in specific local conditions have been developed for countries through conventional breeding, by crossing together plant with relevant characteristics and selecting the desired offspring. But as more severe weather creates hostile growing conditions for conventional seeds, multinational companies are promoting GMOs as more efficient and newer technologies can reduce development times for these heartier varieties by many years compared with traditional crop modified techniques, he added.

Maize is the cash crop of the country and is abundantly available. It is the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice. It is the fifth biggest crop in terms of its economic value. An average yield of maize currently hovers around four tons per hectare, which is on of the highest in the whole region.

Faraz said progress in maize production over the years have given Pakistan a distinction in achieving one of the biggest per acre yield across South Asia. Certain stake-holders in seed businesses have strongly opposed the introduction of genetically modified maize commercial cultivation, being an edible crop. It is in the best interest of the consumer and farmers that the country continues with hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country as per the requirements.

He further said rice is a critical export commodity for Pakistan, and GM foods, including rice, maize and cereal items are banned in most of the countries of the world due to concerns over their impact on health and the environment.

According to some media reports about the detection of genetically modified (GM) contamination in the consignment of organic basmati rice in certain European markets have sparked concerns in the country and abroad and voices have gained strength against the reported renewed efforts to introduce GM maize and other cereal products in the country.

