AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-27

GM foods pose serious risks to public health, export markets, claims agri expert

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Genetically Modified (GM) food poses serious risks not only to local consumers but also to the country’s export markets, after contamination was found in consignment.

This was stated by Khan Faraz, an agriculture expert while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

Faraz said seeds designed to thrive in specific local conditions have been developed for countries through conventional breeding, by crossing together plant with relevant characteristics and selecting the desired offspring. But as more severe weather creates hostile growing conditions for conventional seeds, multinational companies are promoting GMOs as more efficient and newer technologies can reduce development times for these heartier varieties by many years compared with traditional crop modified techniques, he added.

Maize is the cash crop of the country and is abundantly available. It is the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice. It is the fifth biggest crop in terms of its economic value. An average yield of maize currently hovers around four tons per hectare, which is on of the highest in the whole region.

Faraz said progress in maize production over the years have given Pakistan a distinction in achieving one of the biggest per acre yield across South Asia. Certain stake-holders in seed businesses have strongly opposed the introduction of genetically modified maize commercial cultivation, being an edible crop. It is in the best interest of the consumer and farmers that the country continues with hybrid maize which is abundantly being produced in the country as per the requirements.

He further said rice is a critical export commodity for Pakistan, and GM foods, including rice, maize and cereal items are banned in most of the countries of the world due to concerns over their impact on health and the environment.

According to some media reports about the detection of genetically modified (GM) contamination in the consignment of organic basmati rice in certain European markets have sparked concerns in the country and abroad and voices have gained strength against the reported renewed efforts to introduce GM maize and other cereal products in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GM Khan Faraz Genetically Modified GMOs GM foods

Comments

200 characters

GM foods pose serious risks to public health, export markets, claims agri expert

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories