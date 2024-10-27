AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
27th Oct marks India’s forcible occupation of Kashmir: NA Speaker

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that 27th October marks a day to expose India’s forcible occupation of Kashmir and the atrocities inflicted on the Kashmiri people.

On 27th October 1947, Indian forces entered Srinagar, attempting an illegal occupation of Kashmir. History will always remember this act by India as a “Black Day”.

In his message regarding Black Day, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq affirmed that the right to self-determination is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people, who have made unforgettable sacrifices in pursuit of this right. He added that India has tried every possible way to suppress this right through oppression and brutality but has failed and will continue to fail. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemned the actions taken by India on 5th August 2019, calling them blatant violations of international laws, and urged India to reverse these illegal actions and end human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to India’s constitutional amendments and fake elections held in occupied Kashmir, he emphasized that the Kashmiri people have completely rejected these moves.

The Speaker said that Pakistan fully supports the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and stands in solidarity with them. He paid tribute to the heroes of Kashmir’s freedom movement, stating that they will always be remembered with honour.

Declaring the Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda of the partition of India and Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed that sustainable peace in the region requires resolving this issue according to United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He further added that Pakistan will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people at all levels and will raise its voice on international and regional forums.

The Speaker of the National Assembly also urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

