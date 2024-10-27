AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-27

Trade and investment: Dar shares views with NZ counterpart, UK foreign secretary

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, held productive discussions with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, as well as UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa.

According to statements issued here by his office, the meetings focused on enhancing Pakistan’s partnerships with both countries through increased collaboration in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Peters, both leaders expressed a commitment to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation. Emphasising the potential for deeper bilateral ties, they agreed to strengthen their relationship in areas such as trade, investment, education, and people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also conveyed gratitude for New Zealand’s support in Pakistan’s initiatives at the United Nations, recognising shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism, democracy, and human dignity.

Separately, during a discussion with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Senator Dar explored further steps to elevate Pakistan-UK relations.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics with a shared vision for advancing their partnership across multiple areas of interest. Deputy Prime Minister Dar extended an invitation to Foreign Secretary Lammy to visit Pakistan, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and moving the relationship to new heights.

These productive dialogues reflect Pakistan’s proactive engagement with international partners and its dedication to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural bonds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar trade and investment CHOGM

Comments

200 characters

Trade and investment: Dar shares views with NZ counterpart, UK foreign secretary

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories