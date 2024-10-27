Trade and investment: Dar shares views with NZ counterpart, UK foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, held productive discussions with New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, as well as UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa.

According to statements issued here by his office, the meetings focused on enhancing Pakistan’s partnerships with both countries through increased collaboration in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

In his meeting with Foreign Minister Peters, both leaders expressed a commitment to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation. Emphasising the potential for deeper bilateral ties, they agreed to strengthen their relationship in areas such as trade, investment, education, and people-to-people contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also conveyed gratitude for New Zealand’s support in Pakistan’s initiatives at the United Nations, recognising shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism, democracy, and human dignity.

Separately, during a discussion with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Senator Dar explored further steps to elevate Pakistan-UK relations.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics with a shared vision for advancing their partnership across multiple areas of interest. Deputy Prime Minister Dar extended an invitation to Foreign Secretary Lammy to visit Pakistan, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and moving the relationship to new heights.

These productive dialogues reflect Pakistan’s proactive engagement with international partners and its dedication to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural bonds.

