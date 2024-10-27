Gold prices recover sharply

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a big recovery on Saturday, following the global rates rise, traders said.

Gold gained Rs2000 and Rs1714, reaching Rs284, 300 per tola and Rs243, 741 per 10 grams, respectively, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value grew by $22 to $2748 per 10 grams while silver was selling at $34 per ounce.

Domestic market traded silver at Rs3350 per tola and Rs2872.08 per 10 grams, the association added.

